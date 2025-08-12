The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut its cash rate target. Photo / Supplied

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut its cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.60%, in line with market expectations.

The bank said inflation had fallen substantially since the peak in 2022, as higher interest rates had been working to bring aggregate demand and potential supply closer towards balance.

“Uncertainty in the world economy remains elevated,” it said.

“There is a little more clarity on the scope and scale of US tariffs and policy responses in other countries, suggesting that more extreme outcomes are likely to be avoided,” the bank said.

“Updated staff forecasts for the August meeting suggest that underlying inflation will continue to moderate to around the midpoint of the 2-3% range, with the cash rate assumed to follow a gradual easing path,“ it said.