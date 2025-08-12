Advertisement
Reserve Bank of Australia cuts cash rate target to 3.60%

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut its cash rate target. Photo / Supplied

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut its cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.60%, in line with market expectations.

The bank said inflation had fallen substantially since the peak in 2022, as higher interest rates had been working to bring aggregate demand and potential supply closer towards

