Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Official Cash Rate

Interest rate forecasts great news for National re-election - Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr explained what the decision to cut the OCR by 50 base points means for New Zealanders. Video / RBNZ
Opinion by Matthew HootonLearn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points in its February Monetary Policy Statement.
  • House prices are expected to rise 25% by the election, benefiting the incumbent government.
  • Risks remain if inflation rises due to a falling dollar, potentially leading to higher rates.

OPINION

The Government’s re-election strategy has always relied heavily on the economy clearly returning to the long-run trendline – a “reversion toward the mean” – before 2026.

All the Government’s energiser-bunny behaviour in the meantime – digital nomad visas, going for growth brochures, tourism slogans

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Official Cash Rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Official Cash Rate