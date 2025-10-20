Advertisement
NZTA’s $1.4b contactless ticketing rollout faces value drop amid major delays

Kate MacNamara
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A small group of Restore Passenger Rail protesters block off Queen St during their slow march to voice their demands for more affordable and reliable public transport. Video/ Alyse Wright

The value likely to be wrung from the Government’s $1.4 billion programme to introduce a contactless payment system for public transport has fallen significantly, largely through delay.

A New Zealand Transport Authority Waka Kotahi spokesman confirmed that the projected cost of the ticketing system remains within

