Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZ debt nears $1 trillion as growth moderates, savings fall

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Business Editor at Large Liam Dann on New Zealand's growing debt mountain. Video / Annaleise Shortland

In our annual Nation of Debt series, we tally all the nation’s debt statistics from across the private and public sectors to create a picture of how much New Zealand owes as a country.

New Zealanders are well on their way to a collective $1 trillion in debt.

At

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save