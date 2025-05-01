Advertisement
Business / Economy
Updated

Labour’s credibility demands big new tax promises - Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the Government plans to cut 'billions' of dollars worth of programmes started under the previous governments. Photo / Adam Pearse

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the Government plans to cut 'billions' of dollars worth of programmes started under the previous governments. Photo / Adam Pearse

Opinion by Matthew HootonLearn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Nicola Willis plans to increase net new spending by $1.3 billion in the Budget, down from $2.4 billion.
  • Willis will still spend more than any finance minister in history.
  • Labour leader Chris Hipkins has said that the reduced spending was an invitation to young New Zealanders to up sticks and leave.

The worst part of Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ big pre-Budget speech is that we’ll now have to endure 18 months of Labour leader Chris Hipkins and the wider left squawking about “austerity”.

In reality, Willis offers nothing like austerity. She could more accurately

Save

