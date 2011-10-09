Kiwi dollar starts week down

Photo / Dean Purcell

The New Zealand dollar started the week below 77 US cents after a strong jobs report in the United States was eclipsed by more sovereign credit downgrades in Europe.

The kiwi dollar eased to 76.70 US cents at 8am from 77.31 US cents at 5pm on Friday.

"Strong US non-farm payrolls kicked us all the way to just below 78 US dollars during the weekend but then Fitch downgraded Italy and Spain and that took us back down," said Mike Burrowes, market strategist at Bank of New Zealand.

As the new trading week kicked off, analysts were waiting for further commentary from a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicholas Sarkozy over the region's ongoing debt woes. Merkel's initial comment was that European leaders would do everything necessary to ensure banks have adequate capital.

Burrowes said the leaders were indicating that there would be more to say after a Group of 20 summit on November 3, but that may be too long for investors to wait.