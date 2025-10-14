Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / Business / Economy

Inside Economics: Why big events like Taylor Swift concerts don’t really boost the economy

Liam Dann
Analysis by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7, 2023. Photo / Michael Tran

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7, 2023. Photo / Michael Tran

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up for my weekly newsletter, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or liam.dann@nzherald.co.nz or leave a message in the comments section.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save