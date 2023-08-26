Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Inflation

Liam Dann: The big issue for the next government will be jobs not grocery prices

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The cost of living might soon be the least of our worries as recession starts to bite.

The cost of living might soon be the least of our worries as recession starts to bite.

OPINION

It’s harrowing to watch the economic data deteriorate, corporate profits shrink and the job market turn against workers.

I suppose we should take heart that monetary policy is working. It’s doing what it is designed to. It’s sucking the life out of the economy.

It’s not a nice metaphor,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Inflation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Inflation