Fruit and vegetables were up 2.5 per cent last month compared to November but there was relief for consumers in other areas of grocery shopping. Photo / Getty Images

Fruit and vegetables were up 2.5 per cent last month compared to November but there was relief for consumers in other areas of grocery shopping. Photo / Getty Images

Food prices last month were 4.8 per cent higher than a year earlier but the pace of price increases has slowed. And food costs in December were lower than a month before, Stats NZ said today.

The agency’s selected price indexes released today found fruit and vegetables were up 2.5 per cent last month compared to November.

But meat, poultry, and fish, grocery food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages were all cheaper month-on-month.

In terms of annual price increases. all five broad food categories Stats NZ measured were up - but were the lowest annual food price increases since December 2021.