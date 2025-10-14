Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business / Economy / GDP

Why I’m optimistic the economy has turned a corner – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
Opinion by
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.

There are signs that New Zealand's economy has turned a corner. Photo / Liam Clayton

There are signs that New Zealand's economy has turned a corner. Photo / Liam Clayton

THE FACTS

  • There are signs the economy is improving, with the number of light and heavy trucks on the road rising in July.
  • Interest rates have been cut heavily, benefiting mortgage holders and boosting business confidence.
  • Reforms in education and planning are under way, with a focus on literacy, numeracy, and infrastructure.

I’m feeling optimistic.

The Stats NZ release showing the economy shrank in the June quarter caused widespread pessimism. I didn’t share it.

The RealGDP website, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to track activity in real time, did not record a negative quarter.

Another indicator, ANZ’s Truck-O-Meter, showed weak

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save