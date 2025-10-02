Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business / Economy / GDP

NZ’s fiscal future may hinge on getting one million new immigrants by 2050 – Matthew Hooton

Opinion by
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

New Zealand may need a lot more migrants to ensure its fiscal future. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand may need a lot more migrants to ensure its fiscal future. Photo / Alex Burton

THE FACTS

  • Treasury’s projections show net core Crown debt will exceed 100% of GDP by 2050.
  • Projections rely on high immigration to sustain GDP and manage debt levels.
  • New Zealand’s falling birthrate and high immigration will significantly change demographics and infrastructure needs.

The good news about Treasury’s long-term projections – at least from a narrow fiscal perspective – is that they could have been much worse.

Treasury’s Long-Term Fiscal Statement (LTFS) again confirmed net core Crown debt will pass 100% of GDP by 2050, and then – assuming the bond

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save