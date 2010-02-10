Food prices up 2.1pc in January

Photo / Hawkes Bay Today

Food prices increased 2.1 per cent last month, Statistics New Zealand said today.



This follows five consecutive monthly falls in the food price index (FPI) and prices have now returned to levels last seen in September 2009.



Stats NZ says significant contributions to the increase in January came from higher prices for grocery foods, fruit and vegetables, and meat, poultry and fish.



Grocery food prices were up 1.8 per cent, ending a run of five consecutive monthly falls.



Dairy prices also rose in January, with milk, yoghurt, butter, and cheese prices all increasing



Milk prices rose 5.1 per cent to levels last seen in September 2008.



Fruit and vegetable prices were up 4.8 per cent, with higher prices for tomatoes and seasonal price rises for kiwifruit, broccoli, and apples.



Meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 3.3 per cent, with higher prices for

chicken.



For the year to January 2010, food prices rose 2.2 per cent.



Statistics NZ prices manager Chris Pike said that although food prices are now 2.2 per cent higher than a year ago, they are 12 per cent higher than two years ago.