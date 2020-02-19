Worker lost three fingers: Concrete firm fined $230,000

An employee had three fingers severed in a workplace accident. Photo / 123RF

An employee had three fingers severed in a workplace accident. Photo / 123RF

A concrete company has been fined $230,000 after a worker who slipped while using a saw severed three fingers in a horror workplace accident.

The employee was working alone in an manhole in ankle-deep water when the saw kicked back.

His fingers, severed from his right hand, were unable to be attached.

Today his workplace, Canterbury Concrete Cutting NZ Limited, was fined for the "absolutely preventable" accident.

WorkSafe found that the company failed to ensure the health and safety of the worker, exposing him to a risk of death or serious injury arising from hazards associated with suing the saw.