Worker gets $23,000 payout after drugs claim

David Crichton was awarded $23,000 by the Employment Relations Authority for unfairly losing his job. Photo / File

A digger operator who told his boss he thought co-workers were using drugs was later identified as an informant and feared retaliation from some colleagues with violent backgrounds.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has awarded David Crichton $23,000 in lost wages and compensation after his employer identified him as the source of accusations that colleagues had been using drugs on the worksite.

Crichton's former employer was not present or represented at the ERA investigation meeting, but member of the authority Michael Loftus found that Crichton's employment was untenable, despite not being formally dismissed.

Crichton had been working for the company, TD Drilling, owned and managed by Euan and Susan Tweeddale, from November 2014 until March 2015, when a number of incidents added up to Crichton leaving the company.

The key incident, according to the ERA, was on February 27, 2015, when Crichton was told by a colleague that co-workers were "taking drugs" in a van on the worksite. On March 2 Crichton told Euan Tweeddale what he had heard.