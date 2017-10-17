A farm worker lost his job suddenly when he brought a new dog to the farm. The ERA found his dismissal was unjustified. Photo / File

A farm worker was unfairly sacked when the owner reacted badly to him bringing his dogs to the farm.

Phil Stewart worked on a property owned by David Lee-Jones and Cathy Douglas in Manawatu-Whanganui for a month on a contract that was renewed every two weeks.

Stewart, according to a recent Employment Relations Authority (ERA), knew a fulltime position would be available in coming months, and believed his position was a trial period before the fulltime job became available.

Douglas told him three weeks after he started work on the farm he would be leaving.

Stewart says Douglas said his contract was not being renewed and "you may as well spend the next few days packing up".