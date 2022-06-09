Westland Mik said it will suspend milk collections indefinitely from Gloriavale farms. Photo / Supplied

Hokitika-based Westland Milk Products said it would stop collecting milk from Gloriavale-owned dairy farms, effective from June 13, to coincide with the end of the current milking season.

Westland chief executive Richard Wyeth said milk collection from the West Coast Christian community had been suspended indefinitely.

The move follows an Employment Court ruling, which found that members of the community who worked up to 70 hours a week for years were not volunteers, and that employment standards should be enforced.

The court found that three former members of the community were employees from the age of 6 until they left.

"Gloriavale would need to demonstrate it can adhere to the standards and values of not only Westland, but the standards and values of the wider New Zealand community as well as our customers before any resumption at a future date," Wyeth said in a statement.