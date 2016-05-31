Photo / iStock

Two Hawkes Bay dairy workers have been awarded $135,000 by the Employment Relations Authority after a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment investigation found they had been underpaid.

Devender Singh and Ramvir Pal worked for SK Brothers, a company directed by Sarjeevan Kumar that operates three or four dairies, and alerted MBIE they had been underpaid by their employer.

Separate hearings at the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) also found both men had made loans of tens of thousands of dollars to people owed money by their employer.

Singh was employed by SK as the manager of a Napier dairy and takeaway from July 2012 and Pal was employed at a similar establishment in Waipukurau from December 2011. Both men were in New Zealand on work visas that were conditional on their employment by SK.

In July 2013, Singh was injured at work when hot oil splashed into his eye. He was unable to work and let his boss, Kumar, know of his situation. Singh told the Employment Relations Authority Kumar tore his medical certificate up and rang Immigration New Zealand to advise Singh had been dismissed.