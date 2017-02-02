A toilet cleaning company has been ordered to pay nearly $45,000 for failing to ensure an employee was vaccinated against Hepatitis B, a disease which he contracted. Photo / file

A toilet cleaning company has been ordered to pay nearly $45,000 for failing to ensure an employee was vaccinated against Hepatitis B, a disease which he contracted.

Initial Hygiene, part of Rentokill Initial Limited, was sentenced in Palmerston North District Court in October for failing to take all practicable steps to ensure the safety of its employee. The decision was released publicly this week.

The court was told that it was company policy for candidates to be tested to establish whether they were immune to Hepatitis B and, if not, to offer them the vaccination.

However, when the victim raised the issue of Hepatitis B with a manager he was told that testing for immunity was not required. According to the court's decision, the manager suggested if the man was concerned he could undergo testing and claim the costs through Rentokill's medical insurance policy.

"Indeed, the meeting minutes disclosed that the manager explained that Hepatitis testing was 'not practised' and that toilets were not bio-hazards due to sanitiser," the decision said.