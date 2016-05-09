Pay deducted for gaming machine shortfalls

The ERA found the worker has agreed to paying back the shortfall in gaming machines money under duress. Photo / File

The ERA found the worker has agreed to paying back the shortfall in gaming machines money under duress. Photo / File

A worker who had to pay $1000 from her own pay packet after money was found missing from the float for gaming machines has won a claim of personal grievance and unfair dismissal.

Julie Hills worked at Cafe de Paris, a Palmerston North hotel, until she was dismissed in August last year.

She took a claim to the Employment Relations Authority that she was unjustifiably dismissed from her position and alleged she had been underpaid and money had been deducted from her wages.

Hills told the ERA that during her employment the issue of deficiencies in gaming machines in the hotel were raised and staff were made aware that any "downfalls" would be deducted from staff's wages.

Hills had $44 deducted from her pay in November 2014 when during her shift there was a shortfall in the gaming machines.