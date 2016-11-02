Advertisement
Napier's Brown Owl Bakery ordered to pay outstanding wages and penalties

NZ Herald
Kosal Eang of Brown Owl Bakery, Onekawa, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier bakery which failed to pay its staff minimum wage has incurred over $14,000 in penalties and arrears.

The Brown Owl Bakery, on Maadi Rd in Onekawa, was caught breaching multiple employment laws by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) Labour Inspectorate.

The case was brought to the Employment Relations Authority, which ordered that Kosal Eang and Ravi Chay of Brown Owl Bakery pay $8783 in minimum wage arrears to two employees and $5640 in penalties.

"The Inspectorate takes all employment law breaches very seriously, regardless of the size of the business," said Inspectorate regional manager Loua Ward.

"The Inspectorate is currently visiting a range of businesses across the retail sector, and smaller employers like bakeries should be prepared for a visit."

If an employer was found to be failing to meet employment laws, such as keeping records or paying minimum wage, the Inspectorate would take enforcement action, Ward said.

She urged anyone in a similar situation, or who knew of anyone who was, to contact MBIE on 0800 20 90 20

