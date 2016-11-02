Kosal Eang of Brown Owl Bakery, Onekawa, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier bakery which failed to pay its staff minimum wage has incurred over $14,000 in penalties and arrears.

The Brown Owl Bakery, on Maadi Rd in Onekawa, was caught breaching multiple employment laws by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) Labour Inspectorate.

The case was brought to the Employment Relations Authority, which ordered that Kosal Eang and Ravi Chay of Brown Owl Bakery pay $8783 in minimum wage arrears to two employees and $5640 in penalties.

"The Inspectorate takes all employment law breaches very seriously, regardless of the size of the business," said Inspectorate regional manager Loua Ward.

"The Inspectorate is currently visiting a range of businesses across the retail sector, and smaller employers like bakeries should be prepared for a visit."