The Herald has contacted C3 for comment.

C3 is involved in cars and breakbulk (general cargo) at the Port of Auckland.

The move will leave Wallace Investments Limited as the remaining private stevedore at the Port of Auckland.

“Wallace and Port of Auckland have been in discussion with MUNZ and there is optimism that a number of the redundant workers will find employment at those businesses,” a MUNZ spokesman said.

In an August 13 letter from C3 to MUNZ, seen by the Herald, C3 said it planned “to issue notice of redundancy to permanent employees on Friday, 30 August 2024″.

“Following the conclusion of our consultation process, we are writing to advise you of an impending redundancy situation. After carefully considering all submissions and exploring various options, our intention is to proceed with closure of the Auckland branch,” the letter said.

“We understand the significant impact this will have on the employees and their families, and we are committed to providing support and assistance during this transition.”

The letter referenced an “expired stevedoring collective agreement”.

C3 is a Tauranga-based leading provider in product handling solutions, working with exporters, importers and shipping lines across New Zealand and Australia.

It operates from 23 locations and employs more than 1400 people, according to its website.

C3 is part of the Sydney-headquartered Linx Cargo Care Group.

