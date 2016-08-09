Man sacked month after heart attack

Lee Brown worked for AICS as an account manager until he suffered a heart attack. Photo / Getty Images

A man was unjustifiably dismissed from his job as an account manager one month after suffering a heart attack and undergoing open heart surgery.

Lee Brown took a claim of unjustified dismissal to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) after he lost his job with Advance International Cleaning Systems (New Zealand) Ltd (AICS) after his heart attack.

AICS said Brown was dismissed from the job due to medical incapacity, but the ERA found it was unjustified.

Brown, who worked for the company in Hastings, had a heart attack on July 13, 2015 and needed to undergo open heart surgery. On August 10 he advised the company his doctor recommended he remain off work until September 1.

Brown's manager considered the company would be impacted by his absence for such a long period and sent him a letter saying "it may be best that you stand down".