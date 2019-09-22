Maintaining staff happiness has been a significant part of Isles Construction's recent growth.
The Manawatū company builds housing and commercial spaces, in an industry that is suffering from serious staffing shortages. But the company's internal culture has been effective in retaining and hiring more staff from Palmerston North's immigrant community.
"What we do at Isles Construction is beneficial not only to the business, but also to the wider community," said project manager, Jim McKenna.
"We have a diverse background and the amount of staff that we employ, we try and
ensure that they feel as comfortable as possible, and feel at home in Palmerston North. And we positively encourage them to get out and explore the city, and the surrounding regions.
"We hold a bi-monthly company breakfast where everybody can be introduced to each other and also you know, get people included."