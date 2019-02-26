A lot has changed in two years for business owner Mila Arena.
Her vegan delivery service V On Wheels went from a hobby delivering pre-cooked meals to friends on her bicycle, to an award winning business.
More recently, she has begun hiring staff to meet demand.
Business really picked after after last October when the 36-year-old won the Innovator of the Year award at the 2018 Young Read Woudberg LinkT Awards.
Two years ago, veganism wasn't as popular as it is now. In fact, Mila claims to be the first vegan-only meal service in the country.