The Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau with the Tasman Mill in the background. Photo / Mike Scott

Kawerau's community is in shock over the potential closure of its local paper mill.

Owner Norske Skog has met with employees to begin consulting on the future of the operation.

The mill employs 160 people and has been in the small Bay of Plenty town for 65 years.

A spokesman for the company said no decision has been made and consultations will take place over the next few weeks.