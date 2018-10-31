Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Huge fine for Carter Holt Harvey after worker caught in press machine, seriously injured

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Carter Holt Harvey's LVL plant at Ruakaka, where the incident happened in October 2016. Photo / File

Carter Holt Harvey's LVL plant at Ruakaka, where the incident happened in October 2016. Photo / File

Carter Holt Harvey has been fined $371,000 - plus costs and reparations - after a worker was seriously injured by a press machine.

Steven Vincent's chest and shoulder were crushed, and he suffered multiple fractures, cuts and lung injuries after he became trapped in a conveyor belt in October 2016.

The company was ordered to pay $55,000 in reparations to Vincent, in addition to the fine and costs.

A WorkSafe investigation found the Carter Holt Harvey plant had breached their health and safety regulations as the press was not guarded.

E tū union organiser Annie Tothill said the judge took into account a number of previous cases against Carter Holt Harvey, some of which involved a lack of guarding.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Steve was putting his body at risk. His whole body went into the press. Not only was there inadequate guarding: there was no guarding at all."

"Steve has suffered months of agony and recovery from his injuries – he's only recently had more surgery for the lung damage caused by this terrible accident and may require more," Tothill said.

"He is lucky to be alive."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vincent initially spent a month in hospital recovering from his injuries but had to return to undergo surgery in August last year.

Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment