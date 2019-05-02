Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tasked the State Services Commission with looking into which Government departments can double spending on training.

Some of New Zealand's biggest companies have promised to double the amount of time and money they spend on re-skilling and training by 2025.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also tasked the State Services Commission with looking into which Government departments can do the same.

The move is the first recommendation from a new report which looks at how to make New Zealand's workforce more skilled and productive.

The Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council (BAC), which is made up of large New Zealand companies such as Fonterra, Foodstuffs, Bunnings and Auckland International Airport, has given the plan its seal of approval.

Ardern said re-skilling and training will be critical for employees as they prepare for the "rapidly changing future of work".