Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment
Updated

Extend visas for trapped immigrant workers - NZIER Economist

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
NZIER Economist Peter Wilson says immigrant workers should be allowed to stay. Photo / Alex Burton

NZIER Economist Peter Wilson says immigrant workers should be allowed to stay. Photo / Alex Burton

One of the leading economists behind Government plans for an immigration reset is calling for foreign workers trapped in New Zealand to be given a "one-off right to remain" until 2024.

NZIER economist Peter Wilson has joined calls from the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) to apply an amnesty for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment