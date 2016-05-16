ERA says social worker unfairly suspended

A social worker was treated unfairly by her boss when she was required to take paid discretionary leave and undergo a psychological assessment.

Patricia Ferguson claimed she was disadvantaged in her employment at Presbyterian Support East Coast when she was effectively suspended without consultation in April 2015.

Her claim was heard by the Employment Relations Authority, which found in her favour.

The events that lead to her suspension began in March 2015 when she attended a home visit with a colleague and became concerned for her safety.

The ERA heard that when Ferguson was questioned by her manager as to what caused her concern for her safety all she could explain was the client's "culture, ethnicity, gender and resistance."