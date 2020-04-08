The Government estimates the programme it may eventually cost as much as $12b.
But more targeted initiatives for businesses may be needed as New Zealand's economy goes through a tough transition period and into a "new normal", Tuffley said.
Even if we emerged quickly from the crisis phase, a long transition phase was now inevitable, he said.
Borders were likely to be closed for months and new consumer behaviours were going to emerge, he said.
That would create opportunities but businesses would need to be assisted too so they were able to adapt.
"Where small businesses are facing a lot of problems, do we look at paying them a lump sum every week to ensure that they will stay open and survive out the other side?" Tuffley said.
"Over the rest of the year, as we're emerging from this, that's when we start looking at incentivising businesses to invest more into areas where there will be scope [for growth].
"We're going to see a number of businesses come out of it and say: I've seen some great opportunities with people behaving in a different way, I can see how I can take advantage of that and create something that will meet that."