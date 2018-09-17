A business owner who forced a worker to cook and clean his house has been convicted of exploiting migrant workers on student visas.
Davinder Singh, an Indian national who also holds New Zealand citizenship, has been sentenced to nine months home detention, 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay $150,000 in compensation for exploiting 12 Indian nationals.
Singh was convicted of 25 charges of exploitation under the Immigration Act for paying them less than the minimum wage, forcing them to work long hours, refusing to give them time off and not issuing pay slips.
He was also convicted of 13 separate charges of encouraging workers to breach conditions of their temporary visas, a charge of providing false or misleading information to an immigration officer and seven charges of obtaining by deception.
At the time Singh's company Kishan Singh & Son's Ltd owned Pizza Hut franchises in Gore, Richmond, Blenheim and Nelson. He also operated two food stores trading as Ekam Food Marts in Nelson and Blenheim.