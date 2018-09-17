The Nelson District Court heard Singh encouraged the students to work more than the 20 hours a week allowed on their visas but failed to pay them for more than 20 hours each week.

Many of the migrants on work visas were only ever paid for 40 hours work a week, despite regularly working between 45 and 60 hours.

One employee was forced to work seven days a week without sick leave, holiday pay, overtime or days in lieu for public holidays worked.

Another employee living in Singh's home was made to cook and clean for Singh and his family. Another was owed almost $65,000 in outstanding pay.

Judge Tony Zohrab said Singh had a "revisionist approach".

"You seem to have rewritten history, and persuaded yourself that you are the victim, and your parents are victims, you were an accidental offender," Zohrab said.

"I do not accept that for one minute. I appreciate a sentence of home detention, coupled with community work, will be difficult for you - but it might give you some insight as to what unpaid labour is actually like."

The sentencing came after a long period of investigative work by Immigration New Zealand and the Labour Inspectorate.

"The systematic and protracted pattern of migrant exploitation by this defendant is abhorrent," Immigration NZ assistant general manager, Peter Devoy, said.

"We recognise that migrants are a particularly vulnerable section of the workforce because they are less likely to be aware of their rights and entitlements than New Zealand workers. They can also be reluctant to come forward, particularly where they are in breach of their visa conditions.

"This sentence of home detention and community work coupled with the $150,000 in victim reparation should send a strong signal that we will take action against employers who exploit migrants."

Singh has been living in New Zealand for 13 years.