A worker who had been called "a lazy c***" on the job has been awarded $28,000 after the Employment Relations Authority found that he had been constructively dismissed.
The case centres on arborist Grant Shaw, who had been employed by engineering, construction and maintenance services company Electrix Limited since 2006, was in a team leader role in the vegetation team based in Gore.
In February 2018, according to ERA documents, Shaw met with Derek Kooman, Electrix business unit manager for Gore, to discuss a complaint from one of Shaw's team members about not being given enough work hours.
Shaw said he responded by explaining why, in his view, it was difficult to give everyone in the team work on the EWP. Kooman did not accept this explanation, arguing that Shaw's decision not to give work to a staff member amounted to bullying.
This was not the first time Shaw and Kooman had failed to see eye to eye. The ERA decision notes that there were two earlier incidents in 2017 that had strained the relationship between the pair.