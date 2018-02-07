A WorkSafe New Zealand investigation found that the Palmerston North-based agriculture business in Shannon had no guarding around its potato harvesting machine.

A WorkSafe New Zealand investigation found that the Palmerston North-based agriculture business in Shannon had no guarding around its potato harvesting machine.

A Taranaki agriculture firm will pay $85,000 to the family of a worker killed by a potato harvesting machine.

But Easton Agriculture, which today was sentenced for a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act in the Palmerston North District Court, will not pay a fine. The reason why is suppressed, according to Worksafe.

Had a fine been payable, Worksafe says a penalty of $330,000 would have been imposed.

A WorkSafe New Zealand investigation found that the Palmerston North-based agriculture business in Shannon had no guarding around its potato harvesting machine, and that a guarding could have saved the employee's life.

WorkSafe deputy general manager of investigations and specialist services Simon Humphries said the death was a reminder that machines in the workplace can be fatal.