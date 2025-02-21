Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Economic optimism: NZ poised for growth amid global challenges - Steven Joyce

Steven Joyce
By
Former National Party Minister·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The world is covered in conflict and investors may be too optimistic about the year ahead. Here’s what a wartime economy may look like in 2025.
Steven Joyce
Opinion by Steven Joyce
Steven Joyce is a former National Party Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport. He is director at Joyce Advisory, and the author of the recently published book on his time in office, On the Record.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points in its February Monetary Policy Statement.
  • Agribusiness, tourism and technology sectors are expected to drive economic activity.
  • Risks remain if inflation rises due to a falling dollar, potentially leading to higher rates.

It’s been a while since I could be described as an economic optimist, yet here I am feeling positive about 2025, especially the second half of the year.

I have been bearish on the New Zealand economy for around five years, first based on some very poor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy