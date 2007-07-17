Dairy farmers 'unfairly blamed'

Frank Brenmuhl

KEY POINTS:

Dairy farmers say they are sick and tired of taking the rap for greenhouse emissions and inflationary milkfat payouts.



The chairman of Dairy Farmers of New Zealand told Federated Farmers' AGM in Auckland today that the outlook for the economy is far from certain.



Frank Brenmuhl says it is vital the balance of payments deficit be addressed through allowing the export sector to flourish.



He says the dairy industry provides the best chance to grow New Zealand's economy, but the sector must minimise its environmental footprint.



He believes the industry is doing its part through a reduction on the application of fertiliser, fencing off waterways and managing farm effluent correctly.



But Mr Brenmuhl says agriculture is being unfairly blamed for for 49 per cent of the country's greenhouse gas emissions which fails to reflect the offset from soil carbon stored under farm pasture and tree plantings.



On the issue of income, he says while next season's payout for dairy products is much improved, costs for items such as fertiliser, continue to rise.



Mr Brenmuhl says the future for dairy farming holds out huge potential for the country to lift its economic performance and New Zealand's ranking in the order of OECD countries, but political help is needed to make it happen.



- NEWSTALK ZB