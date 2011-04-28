New Zealand recorded record exports by value in March, driven by shipments of dairy products to China and contributing to a larger-than-expected monthly trade surplus.
Exports rose 11 per cent to $4.5 billion last month, surpassing the previous record of $4.2 billion set in May last year, according to Statistics New Zealand. Imports rose 17 per cent to $4.1 billion, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $464 million.
A surplus of $300 million was forecast in a Reuters survey.
New Zealand is enjoying what Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard has called a "structural shift" in global demand for commodities, driven by a burgeoning middle class in emerging economies such as China.
Exports to China, the second-largest market for New Zealand after Australia, jumped 40 per cent in the latest month, with the value of dairy products rising $125 million.
The annual trade surplus was $631 million, compared to a Reuters forecast of $500 million, marking the first surplus in a March year since 2002.
Imports were boosted by aircraft, which are large enough to push the monthly numbers around.
They increased by $270 million in March, the biggest increase. Imports of petroleum products climbed 32 per cent.
Excluding aircraft imports, the monthly trade surplus would have been $682 million, Statistics New Zealand said.
Dairy drives record exports in March
