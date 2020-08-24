Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy
Updated

Covid 19 coronavirus: Liam Dann - Extended lockdown not what business wanted to hear - this will cost jobs

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Prime Minister has revealed that Auckland will stay in lockdown until 11:59pm on Sunday and the city and the rest of New Zealand will remain at alert level 2 after that.

COMMENT:

This was not the announcement that Auckland business owners wanted to hear.

An extra four days in lockdown may be too much for some firms already on the brink.

It will cost more jobs. It will bring more hardship.

It runs the risk of despair creeping into some quarters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy