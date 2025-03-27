“While that’s a small increase, it’s the first time since June 2024 that expectations have been above 4%,” ANZ said.
Its “future conditions index” - made up of forward-looking questions - eased two points to 100.7.
The current conditions index fell five points to 81.9.
Perceptions around current personal financial situations fell nine points to minus 21%.
A net 16% expected to be better off this time next year, down five points.
A net 16% thought it was a bad time to buy a major household item, a figure that had hardly changed.
Perceptions regarding the economic outlook in 12 months’ time fell four points to minus 20%.
The measure for five years ahead rose from 5% to 6%.
House price inflation expectations lifted slightly from 3.2% to 3.4%, year-on-year.
Two-year ahead CPI inflation expectations rose 0.2 of a percentage point to 4.2%.
Earlier this week, the Westpac-McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index showed employment confidence had fallen to its lowest level since September 2020.
Westpac said the index showed that labour market conditions remained very subdued in the early part of 2025.
