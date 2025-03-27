Consumer confidence fell in March, according to the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Consumer confidence fell in March, according to the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey. Photo / NZME

Consumer confidence is struggling to get out of the doldrums.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index fell by four points to 93.2 in March, ANZ says.

The bank, in a report titled “A bit of a slog”, said confidence was generally trending higher but “it’s fair to say it’s making hard work of it”.

The proportion of households thinking it was a good time to buy a major household item - the best retail indicator - eased one point to 16, it said.

Inflation expectations rose by 0.2 of a point to 4.2%.