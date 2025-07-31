Advertisement
Consumer confidence drops in July, inflation expectations highest since April 2023

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Inflation expectations have reached their highest levels since April 2023 in the latest ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence measure. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Consumer confidence has dipped down again amid expectations of rising inflation, according to the latest ANZ Roy Morgan survey.

Consumer confidence fell by four points to 94.7 in July, after rising in June by six points to 98.8.

Inflation expectations reached their highest level since April 2023, lifting 0.2 points

