Inflation expectations have reached their highest levels since April 2023 in the latest ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence measure. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Consumer confidence has dipped down again amid expectations of rising inflation, according to the latest ANZ Roy Morgan survey.

Consumer confidence fell by four points to 94.7 in July, after rising in June by six points to 98.8.

Inflation expectations reached their highest level since April 2023, lifting 0.2 points to crack through the 5% barrier at 5.1%.

The measure was once again impacted by food price inflation, which is currently up 4.2% year on year, as well as insurance, electricity and council rates.

Meanwhile, house price inflation expectations hit the lowest level in over a year, falling from 3.6% year on year to 2.9% year on year.