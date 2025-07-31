ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said it was fair to say the economy is making hard work of recovering from last year’s recession.
“Activity indicators have slipped in recent times and it’s entirely possible that both GDP and employment went backwards in the June quarter,” Zollner said.
“The housing market is going nowhere fast. Soft consumer confidence is both a reflection of and a contributor to the sluggish economy.”
The proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item, it was down one point to -8.
Perceptions of current personal financial situations dropped sharply, falling by eight points to -21%.
Respondents also felt negative regarding the economic outlook over the next 12 months, with the measure falling three points to -16%.
A net 11% of respondents expect to be better off this time next year, losing the gains made in June.
Perceptions of the economic outlook five years ahead remained steady at +7.
The future conditions index made up of forward-looking questions fell four points to 100.9, while the current conditions index fell five points to 85.4.
Zollner said she expects things to improve as every month more people switch to a lower mortgage rate and higher farmer incomes support the regions.
“While inflation is clearly front of mind for households, we do expect things to ease on that front towards the end of the year.
“The Reserve Bank is forward looking, and we expect that easing inflation pressures will allow them to cut the Official Cash Rate more than they currently anticipate in order to shore up the recovery.”
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.