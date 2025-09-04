Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Christopher Luxon faces leadership crisis as National MPs lose confidence – Matthew Hooton

NZ Herald
7 mins to read

Christopher Luxon speaks with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking. Video / Newstalk ZB
Opinion

THE FACTS

  • Christopher Luxon’s popularity in the preferred Prime Minister stakes dropped to the lowest point in two years in the latest 1 News-Verian poll
  • Luxon was on 20%, down 3% and only a point ahead of Labour leader Chris Hipkins
  • The poll also had National on 34%, only a point ahead of Labour on 33%

The Prime Minister’s pathetic attempts to associate himself with Taylor Swift, interfere in monetary policy and boast about a four-year-old Amazon deal should be the last straws.

Any reprieve is over. Within weeks, Christopher Luxon faces the likelihood of a delegation representing a strong majority of National

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save