Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

China NZ Business Summit: Air NZ chief warns opening borders will be complex

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Greg Foran, chief executive of Air New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Greg Foran, chief executive of Air New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran has sounded a note of caution for those pushing to open New Zealand's borders: it is not as easy as it might seem.

"It's complex," he said. "You can sometimes sit around the dinner table at night and have a discussion with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy