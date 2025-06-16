“We all remember the ‘survive to 25’ tagline, right? Well, it’s ‘25.
“So last year you were saying ‘survive to ‘25’, you’re here in ‘25, so you’ve got to do something.”
In this year’s 2degrees survey, 52% of businesses said they planned to increase investment, up from 46% last year and 28% in 2023.
Businesses are also changing what they are investing in, compared to previous surveys, with more aiming for growth through productivity, including in AI.
A majority of businesses, 52%, said they planned to invest in business development, sales, and marketing, compared to 35% last year.
However, the survey revealed nearly a third of businesses faced cost increases of more than 40% over the past year, with electricity costs likely a key part of the story.
