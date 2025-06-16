Advertisement
Businesses hope for boom and more productivity but brace for surge in costs, 2degrees survey

NZ Herald
2degrees CEO Mark Callander speaks to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about the company's Shaping Business Study Video / Herald NOW

Rising costs are still hurting businesses, but general optimism and investment intentions are increasing, according to the annual 2degrees Shaping Business report.

The survey, conducted across April and May, covered 506 business decision-makers – a group described as owners, CEOs, directors, general managers, or C-suite executives.

