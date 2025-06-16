2degrees CEO Mark Callander speaks to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about the company's Shaping Business Study Video / Herald NOW

Rising costs are still hurting businesses, but general optimism and investment intentions are increasing, according to the annual 2degrees Shaping Business report.

The survey, conducted across April and May, covered 506 business decision-makers – a group described as owners, CEOs, directors, general managers, or C-suite executives.

While the results indicated rising input costs, they also revealed an increase in optimism among businesses and a greater emphasis on productivity within them.

While business optimism was at its highest point recorded in the survey, 2degrees chief executive Mark Callander cautioned against reading too much into it.

“The optimism is coming off a really low base on the previous year,” Callender said.