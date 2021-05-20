The world's biggest credit rating agencies have given their take on New Zealand's Budget for 2021.
Moody's Investors Service said the Budget highlighted continued improvements to the economic and fiscal outlook, as successful containment of Covid-19 had enabled a swift economic recovery.
"The stronger labour market, robust housing activity, andimprovements in terms of trade support upward revisions to GDP growth, and in turn, Government revenue, compared with Treasury's forecasts in December 2020," Moody's vice president Martin Petch said.