Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Bouncing back from Covid-19? What the financial markets are telling us

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX50 has bounced back from its March low point. Photo / File

The S&P/NZX50 has bounced back from its March low point. Photo / File

Financial markets are starting to price in less dire consequences arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Few doubt New Zealand and much of the world are in a major economic downturn, but recent price action suggests there is some cause for optimism.

While it's early days, some confidence has been taken

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy