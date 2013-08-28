Nutricia Managing Director Corine Tap said 'the company is still considering its legal position. Photo / Chris Gorman

Baby formula maker Nutricia says it still considering whether to take legal action over the Fonterra botulism scare.

Nutricia was hit hard by the false alarm when it had to recall all of its Karicare Stage 1 new baby formula and Karicare Gold+ Stage 2 follow on formula products earlier this month.

The recall was later narrowed to batches manufactured between May 21 and August 2 this year.

At a press conference in Wellington this morning, Nutricia Australia New Zealand general manager Corine Tap said the company was considering whether it would seek compensation or pursue legal action against Fonterra or AgResearch.

"We are considering our legal position,'' she said.