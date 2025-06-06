The feud between (from left) Graham Gill, Andrew Forbes and Daniel Baulch has left the anti-corruption organisation 'dysfunctional'. Photo / Supplied, Independent Commission Against Corruption PNG
By Papua New Guinea correspondent Marian Faa, ABC
Papua New Guinea’s peak anti-corruption body is on the brink of implosion, senior staff say, as its three commissioners, who hail from Australia and New Zealand, level criminal allegations at each other.
The country’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) began operating in2023 but has been hamstrung by feverish leadership tensions.
Deputy commissioners Graham Gill and Daniel Baulch have accused commissioner Andrew Forbes of suspected corruption and abuse of power, alleging in a letter that he secretly manipulated ICAC legislation to give himself exclusive power over key agency functions.
Meanwhile, Forbes has referred his deputies to police for alleged misconduct involving the authorisation of travel and accommodation costs.
It comes at a crucial time, as Papua New Guinea fights desperately to avoid being grey-listed by an international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing watchdog.
From high hopes to ‘Operation North’
Kerenga Kua, an opposition MP and former head of the PNG law society, told the ABC the paralysis of ICAC was disappointing for PNG, which may lose more than a billion dollars to corruption each year.
“After many, many years of decay and decadence at the hands of white-collar crime … we were looking forward to a bigger, better and brighter future,” Kua said.
“The whole thing, the way it’s been handled at the ICAC level and at the Appointments Committee level is truly regrettable.”
When the ICAC was set up two years ago, there were high hopes it would mark a turning point for PNG in combating corruption.
The commissioners were selected by a group – chaired by PNG Prime Minister James Marape with representatives from the opposition, the judiciary, the Public Services Commission and churches – known as the Appointments Committee.
But things at PNG ICAC turned south when the agency began to investigate its own commissioner, Andrew Forbes, early last year.
“We reasonably suspect that the commissioner has engaged in a course of corrupt conduct,” Gill and Baulch wrote in a letter to the Appointments Committee last July.
The next month, ICAC PNG commenced a formal investigation into Forbes, codenamed “Operation North”.
The investigation culminated in an arrest warrant being authorised last November, accusing Forbes of abusing “the authority of his office”.
Operation North alleged Forbes misused his position to secretly change laws, effectively giving himself exclusive power to probe politicians and public officials, according to a copy of the warrant seen by the ABC.
The warrant said Forbes allegedly changed the wording of key ICAC regulations so that only qualified lawyers could conduct hearings and make orders, directions and summons.
Forbes was the only commission member who fitted that description, the warrant said, which meant those changes effectively gave him singular powers and stripped the ability of the deputy commissioners to carry out core responsibilities.
It further alleged that Forbes deliberately concealed the changes to the regulations from the deputy commissioners and other ICAC staff.
The letter to the Appointments Committee also accused Forbes of using his personal email address to message a senior public servant who was being investigated by the commission.
The commissioner did not respond to the ABC’s request for comment.
Forbes is a lawyer from Brisbane who was previously a partner at the commercial law firm Turks Legal and has no apparent prior experience in anti-corruption work.
His LinkedIn page states that his areas of expertise include commercial litigation, administrative and regulatory law.
After the arrest warrant was authorised, Forbes obtained a court injunction stopping ICAC and the police from arresting him and conducting investigations into the matter while it was before the Appointments Committee.
Commissioner refers deputies to PNG Police
Over the weekend, Forbes reported Gill and Baulch to police for alleged financial misconduct.
The ABC understands Gill and Baulch have since left PNG.
Baulch is a former detective with Victoria Police in Australia and Gill was a senior executive in charge of evaluation, intelligence and corporate affairs at the Serious Fraud Office in New Zealand.
Many are concerned the recent issues within ICAC could worsen PNG’s already-bleak chances of being grey-listed by the international anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
FATF “grey lists” countries it believes have weaknesses in its regimes for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.
The country has already been put on notice by the task force and faces a review in October this year.
Stephen Howes, an economist at the Lowy Institute in Australia, said PNG was grey-listed in 2014 – but removed quickly because it passed legislation the following year to strengthen the anti-corruption framework in the financial sector.
“But now the view is that not enough has been done to implement that legislation,” he said.
“The recent ICAC implosion will do nothing to dispel that impression.”