EBOS to buy LifeHealthcare for A$1.17b in debt and share deal

EBOS will raise funds to buy LifeHealthcare fo A$1.17 billion. Photo / Supplied

EBOS Group said it had entered into a deal to buy medical device distributor LifeHealthcare from funds advised by private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners and other minority holders.

The purchase comprises 100 per cent of LifeHealthcare's Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries and 51 per cent of LifeHealthcare's Asian subsidiary, Transmedic, for about A$1.17 billion ($1.23 billion).

EBOS said the acquisition will be fully funded through a combination of the proceeds of a non-underwritten retail offer to eligible existing shareholders to raise up to A$100 million, about A$642m from a share placement, a new A$540 million term loan debt facility and 0.7m in new EBOS shares issued to LifeHealthcare management - worth about $23 million.

LifeHealthcare is one of the largest independent distributors of third party medical devices, consumables, capital equipment and in house manufactured allograft material in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, EBOS said.

MORE TO COME