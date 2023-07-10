Voyager 2023 media awards

Eastland Generation seeks capital for renewable generation

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Te Ahi o Maui - Eastland Generation's first geothermal power plant.

Community-trust owned Eastland Generation has hired brokers Forsyth Barr to advise on a capital raise to help fund expansion of its renewable energy portfolio.

The company, which has geothermal assets in Hawke’s Bay, intends to

