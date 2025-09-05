Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How earthquake-hit Noah’s Hotel in Christchurch was reborn as Sheraton

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The Sheraton Christchurch is set to open in mid-2027 after a hotel management agreement was signed with Marriott International by Mainland Capital and Russell Property Group.

The Sheraton Christchurch is set to open in mid-2027 after a hotel management agreement was signed with Marriott International by Mainland Capital and Russell Property Group.

As soon as Noah’s Hotel on the banks of the River Avon opened its doors in 1975, it became the place of choice for visiting superstars. Royalty, rock stars, visiting dignitaries, all stayed at the central city hotel – until February 22, 2011 when the deadly earthquake hit and shut

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save