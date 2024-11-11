By RNZ
The early signs of improvement in household finances are starting to show and the number of people struggling is peaking, according to a credit bureau.
Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin told Nine to Noon the number of people seeking assistance because they were struggling to meet mortgage payments had likely peaked.
Those in financial hardship had been trending up for at least two years but with interest rates signalled to continue falling, McLaughlin believed there was relief ahead.
“[That] will put more money into the household budget and make things more affordable, so I think we’re probably at the peak now and I would expect that they will start to drop away.”